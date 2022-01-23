STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auroville board to stick to plan amid row

The Governing Board of Auroville Foundation recently unanimously reaffirmed its stand to continue with expeditious implementation of the Auroville Township Master Plan.

Protest against felling of trees in Auroville

Protest against felling of trees in Auroville (File photo| Express)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  The Governing Board of Auroville Foundation recently unanimously reaffirmed its stand to continue with expeditious implementation of the Auroville Township Master Plan. During the 58th meeting, they invited residents to harmoniously collaborate in its execution.

Chairman of the Governing Board of Auroville
Foundation, TN Governor RN Ravi, and Lt Governor
of Puducherry, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, with
other members of the Board during the meeting | Express

However, Auroville’s residents are still divided over the decision to implement the Master Plan, designed by French architect Roger Anger. The plan had been approved by Auroville founder Mirra Alfassa, commonly referred to as ‘Mother.’ A section of the township’s residents have opposed the project as trees, bunds and community structures have to be pulled down. 

The Crown Road project, which includes 12 radial roads and an international zone loop road, is an integral part of the plan. The Master Plan has been in the public domain for 30 years, a note from the foundation on Saturday said, adding that the trees and structures came up after the conceiving of the Master Plan. But a section of residents want the trees and ecology to be protected.

“However, people who join Auroville are committed to the charter and the realisation of the city which is based on the Master Plan,” says Anu Mazumdar, a resident for 30 years. The National Green Tribunal had stalled the execution work following the unrest and the verdict is awaited shortly.  

In this backdrop, after their meeting on January 18, the Governing Board met with a few resident groups and working groups of Auroville, including the Working Committee, Funds & Assets Management Committee, Auroville Town Development Council, SAIIER and the Entry Board who gave reports on progress made and plans ahead. Members of the Governing Board also met with the International Advisory Council members Dena Merriam, Gabi Gillessen, Hashmukh P Rama and Michel Danino and discussed plans for the growth of Auroville.

