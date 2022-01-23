STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindu Munnani seeks NIA probe into teen suicide case

The Hindu Munnani will organise state-wide protests on Monday seeking justice and arrests of two nuns and a priest involved in the case.

Published: 23rd January 2022 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The Hindu Munnani on Sunday demanded that the issue of alleged forcible conversion in a school in Thanjavur, leading to the suicide of a 17-year old girl, should be investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

With police ruling out any conversion and giving their judgement even before investigating it, NIA should take over the case and provide justice to the bereaved parents, Hindu Munnani Tamil Nadu President Kadeswara Subramaniam said in a statement here.

The video of the student, Lavanya, had mentioned that she was forced to clean toilets after being tortured by three persons in the school administration that is clear evidence in the case, he pointed out.

He also questioned the 'silence' of major political parties, who were demanding the closure of a school in Coimbatore run by a Hindu management, on an issue of suicide by a girl student over an alleged sexual assault.

The Hindu Munnani will organise state-wide protests on Monday seeking justice and arrests of two nuns and a priest involved in the case, while the women's wing will stage a black flag demonstration on Tuesday.

The outfit's youth wing will also protest across the state next Thursday condemning the forcible conversion, Subramaniam said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Munnani Thanjavur Suicide NIA Girl Suicide
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp