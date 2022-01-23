STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaks to boy treated under 'Innuyir Kappom' scheme

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to a 13-year-old boy on Friday night who underwent treatment under the Innuyir Kappom Scheme after sustaining serious head injuries in a road mishap recently. 

S Varshanth (13), a resident of Kuppampalayam near N Pudhupatti in Namakkal district, met with an accident on January 13 night while he was returning home along with his mother and father on a two-wheeler.

During this time, their vehicle collided with another two-wheeler that came on the opposite side. In the accident, the couple escaped unhurt but Varshanth sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Namakkal. 

Under the Innuyir Kappom scheme, the doctors performed surgery and saved the boy's life. The boy was discharged on Friday from the hospital and went to his relative's house at Pottireddipatti.

According to sources, on Friday around 9 pm, Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan, MP KRN Rajeshkumar, District Collector Shreya P Singh, and other officials visited the boy and provided him with fruits and health supplements.

Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke with the boy through MP Rajeshkumar’s mobile phone. The CM  enquired about his health condition, asked him about the accident and told him to be courageous. Sources said that the Chief Minister instructed the boy to approach him through MP Rajeshkumar if he needs any help.

'Approach me if you need help'

Sources said the Chief Minister instructed the boy to approach him through MP Rajeshkumar if he needs any help. The boy's mother spoke with the CM and thanked him for the scheme. 

