41 % of the 58,311 active cases in TN are in the 20-39 age group: CCC Data

According to data shared by Chennai Corporation's CCC, less than 10 per cent of those admitted recently to CCC's need hospital care.

Published: 24th January 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen-support beds kept ready at the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Sunday (Photo | EPS, R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Less than 10 per cent of those admitted recently to Chennai Corporation’s major Covid Care Centres (CCC) with mild-to-moderate symptoms have worsened the symptoms and needed hospital care, according to corporation data shared with TNIE.

After home triaging or triaging at screening centres, Covid-19 positive patients with mild to moderate symptoms are admitted to CCCs and those under higher risk with severe symptoms are sent to hospitals. In many cases, those initially admitted to CCCs with mild symptoms are shifted to hospitals if they show signs of developing a serious illness. During the recent surge, however, such instances have been very few.

At one of the corporation’s biggest CCCs at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, 786 persons have been screened and admitted on Saturday. Of these, only 61 patients (7.7 per cent) have been referred to hospitals for advanced treatment. Similarly, in the care centre in Manjampakkam, of the 303 patients admitted, only 21 (6.9 per cent) were shifted.

“These numbers also include families, which in some cases, voluntarily ask for the elderly to be shifted to hospitals as a precautionary measure,” said a senior corporation official. 

The data also shows that 41 per cent of the 58,311 active cases in the city are in the 20-39 age group, many of whom escape with mild symptoms that do not flare-up.

As of Saturday, the Adyar zone has the most number of active cases with 6,423 persons infected. While Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, and Teynampet have over 5,000 cases each, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has recorded 1.7 per cent of deaths, which is the highest in the city, and more than the city average of 1.28 per cent.

Covid-19 cases

  • New cases: 30,580
  • Deaths: 40
  • Tests: 1,57, 732
  • TPR: 19.3%
  • Cured Total: 28,95,818
  • Death total: 37,218
  • Active: 2,00,954 
  • Tests Total: 6,06,03,494
