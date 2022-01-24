Man held in Rs 9.5L double-money racket

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thiruvallur police arrested a man for allegedly cheating to the tune of Rs 9.5 lakh. According to the police, the accused, identified as Saravanan (33) from Tiruvannamalai, allegedly cheated Gokul (25) of Thiruvallur by promising to double his money if he invested in his company.

Acquainted on social media, Saravanan had told Gokul that he ran a multi-level marketing company. To begin with, he asked Gokul to invest Rs 200 and he got Rs 400 back. The amount then increased to Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000 and so on.

Believing the scheme was genuine, Gokul, kept sending huge amounts of money. At one point, Saravanan stopped sending the promised amount back. He told Gokul that he was facing network issues and promised he would double any amount Gokul invested.

Gokul sent a total of Rs 9.5 lakh over a period of time. When he did not receive the promised amount back, Gokul realised he had been cheated. He then lodged a complaint at DSP’s (District Superintendent of Police) office, from where it was transferred to Cyber Crime police.

On Friday, a police team was sent to Tiruvannamalai district. The police team traced Saravanan using his mobile network and nabbed him. Saravanan was then arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

Man held for killing co-worker

Chennai: Chengalpattu Town police arrested a man on Sunday for murdering a co-worker. The police said the accused, who was in an inebriated state, staged a drama to escape being caught. According to the police, S Ajith (27) murdered R Viji alias Vijayakumar (35) allegedly because he spoke against him to their employer. The police said Vijayakumar, an ambulance driver, and his friends, including Ajith, were drinking on Saturday night in a room near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. Both of them work for the same employer. While they were drinking, Vijayakumar and Ajith had an argument. Around 3 am, Ajith was told by his employer to deliver a freezer box. After the delivery, Ajith alleged he found Vijayakumar’s body and informed his friends and passersby. Upon inquiry, police found out Ajith killed Vijayakumar before going for the freezer box delivery. Ajith told the police that Vijayakumar had spoken ill about him to their employer