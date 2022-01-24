STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sri Lankan government to auction boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen

The fisheries and aquatic department of Sri Lanka will be auctioning 105 fishing boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen over the years.

Published: 24th January 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Fishermen

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The fisheries and aquatic department of Sri Lanka will be auctioning 105 fishing boats seized from Tamil Nadu fishermen over the years. The department has already issued advertisements in newspapers in the island nation calling for bidders to participate in the auction.

The advertisement stated that 65 boats would be auctioned on February 7 at Karaignagar in Jaffna district. Five boats will be auctioned on February 8 at Kangesanthurai in Jaffna district, 24 boats to be auctioned at Kiranchi in Killinoi district on February 9, nine boats at Thalaimannar in Mannar district on February 10, and two boats would be auctioned at Kalpitiya in Puttalam district on February 11. In total 105 boats are to be auctioned.

Officials of the Tamil Nadu fisheries department said that the Sri Lankan government would be selling the fishing boat for scrap value as most of the boats would have rusted for not being properly maintained during the period of custody.

It may be noted that the Sri Lankan naval personnel had arrested several fishermen from Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, Mandapam, Pudukottai, Myladuthurai, and Thanjavur areas of Tamil Nadu along with their fishing boats for crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

B. Balamurugan, President, Jegathapattinam Fisher's association while speaking to IANS said, "The auctioning to be conducted by the Sri Lankan government must be stopped and government of India must intervene as early as it could. The auctioning would kill the hopes of hundreds of fishermen who want their boats back. This would kill the livelihood of fishermen and the government will not be able to compensate. Immediate intervention by the Government of India is the need of the hour."

PMK leader Dr S. Ramadoss condemned the decision of the Sri Lankan government to auction the livelihood of fishermen and said that the island nation does not have any right to auction the boats. He said that this was an insult to India which had sought the release of the boats taken into custody along with the fishermen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Fishermen Sri Lankan Sri Lankan Government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Deena Dayalan
    Reality: You forfeit the property that has been seized for the gross violation of rules. What is done with the property is the prerogative of authorities. The fishermen knew they were violating the rules and could not out run the coast guard vessels. Plus
    19 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp