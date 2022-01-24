STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Statue of St Sebastian vandalized at a church in Coimbatore, case registered

By IANS

CHENNAI: Coimbatore police have registered a case against two unidentified men who had allegedly vandalized a statue of St Sebastian at a church in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The incident took place late on Sunday.

According to the Police, the statue of St Sebastian at the Holy Trinity Church, Ramanathapuram was desecrated by two miscreants who could not be identified. Police are sourcing the CCTV visuals at the church and surrounding buildings but still, no clue has been found.

The Church administration said that the incident occurred after 10 p.m. on Sunday when two men came on a bike and one of them scaled the gate. The intruder then broke the glass pane of the shrine in the church compound and vandalized the statue.

The duo was chased by the security guard but they escaped on the two-wheeler and the security guard informed the priests.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by Father Bastin Joseph, Assistant Vicar of the Church.

Even as the church is situated on the busy Ramanathapuram road, due to lockdown the entire stretch of the road was without any vehicle or people's movement.

Fr Bastin Joseph said that the Holy Trinity Church functions under the Ramanathapuram eparchy of the Syro Malabar church based out of Kerala.

