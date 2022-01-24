Tamil Nadu Police seeks custody of wife, domestic help arrested over death of DMK councillor Devendran

By IANS

CHENNAI: Vettaikaraniruppu police on Monday moved the Nagapattinam Chief Judicial magistrate court seeking custody of the wife and domestic help of the DMK councillor Devendran who was allegedly poisoned to death.

Currently, the DMK leader' wife Suriya (26) and their domestice help Chandrashekharan (32) are in judicial custody in connection with the murder.

A senior officer at Vettakarainiruppu police station told IANS that the police were seeking custody of the duo to ascertain whether there was someone else involved in the crime and also to know if any of the deceased belongings of had gome missing.

Devendran' relatives had lodged a complaint with the police against the two following his death.

According to the police, Suriya was in an extramarital relationship with Chandrashekaran for the past few years.

Devendran had married Suriya eight years ago when she was 18 years and the couple was childless.

Police said that Suriya and Chandrashekharan poisoned Devendran in his food in the last week of December. He was admitted to a private hospital in Tiruchi and passed away on January 6.

There was no complaint from the family as it was considered a case of food poisoning.

However, after the passing away of Devendran, Suriya was regularly seen chatting using her late husband's phone, and on being questioned by the relatives, she confessed to being in a relationship with Chandrashekharan.

Police on further interrogation found that the duo had killed Devendran by lacing his food with poison.

Suriya and Chandrashekharan were arrested on Saturday and produced before the Judicial first class magistrate court at Nagapattinam and was remanded in judicial custody.