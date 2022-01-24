STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VCK asks Tamil Nadu government to bring legislation against hate speech

The VCK, a coalition partner of the ruling DMK, has called upon the government to enact a legislation against hate speech in the next Assembly session.

Published: 24th January 2022 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 03:01 PM

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: The VCK, a coalition partner of the ruling DMK, has called upon the government to enact a legislation against hate speech in the next Assembly session.

VCK leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan in a statement on Sunday said that the BJP government at the Centre had ignored a draft prepared by the Indian Law Commission in 2017 to control hate and propaganda in India.

Thirumavalavan denied the allegation of the Tamil Nadu BJP and Hindu Munnani that a 17-year-old girl student had committed suicide after she was forced to convert to Christianity in Thanjavur at a Christian missionary run school.

The MP said, "Tamil Nadu government must not be a mute spectator to this hate speech and propaganda and ensure that stringent action is taken against those who indulge in such acts of hate.

The VCK leader said that the BJP was trying to spread hate against the school and the entire Christian community of the state.

