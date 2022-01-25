Rank list for MBBS, BDS admissions out, counselling on Jan 27

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: I Siva of Pudukottai scored 514 to secure the first rank under 7.5 per cent quota seats for government school students in the MBBS and BDS admissions rank list 2021-2022 released by Health Minister Ma Subramanian at the Directorate of Medical Education office on Monday. Counselling will begin from January 27 at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate.

The minister also released separate rank lists for candidates selected under 7.5 per cent quota for government school students, government quota seats in government colleges and self-financing medical colleges, and management quota seats for self-financing colleges. The first copy was received by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

S Prakashraj of Tiruvannamalai and C Shanthanam of Dharmapuri secured the second and third rank under 7.5 per cent quota, while S A Geethanjali and M Pravin of Namakkal scored 710 each to secure the first two positions on the government quota list. Government school students will get 534 seats under the 7.5 per cent reservation this year.

Speaking to reporters, the health minister said counselling for special categories will be conducted on January 27 and counselling for 7.5 per cent quota candidates will be held on January 28 and 29. Counselling for these categories will be conducted offline but counselling for general category seats will be conducted online from January 30, he said.

For those not familiar with online counselling, a video will be released before the counselling starts, Subramanian said. He said there are 7,825 MBBS seats in government medical colleges and under government quota seats in self-financing medical colleges, after surrendering 15 per cent seats to All India Quota (AIQ) the State has 6,999 seats. In BDS, 1,960 seats in government and self-financing colleges and after AIQ, the State has 1,930 BDS seats.

According to selection committee data, 15,275 candidates who wrote NEET in 2021 were old students who had applied for government quota seats and 10,318 were 2021 candidates.The committee received 25,593 applications for MBBS and BDS seats for government quota seats, of which 24,949 were accepted. While 16,309 applications were from State board students, 8,654 were from CBSE and SSCE students, 308 from Indian School Certificate Examination, and 322 were from other boards. Among the applicants, 10,511 had taken up NEET coaching.

Among the total applications for government quota seats, 16,525 are girls and 9,068 boys. Also 2,147 students studied in Tamil-medium schools, 23,441 in English-medium, and five from other mediums.

Candidates can access the full rank list at www.tnmedicalselection.org website.

