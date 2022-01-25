STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Religious conversion row: HC orders forensic test of phone used for recording Thanjavur girl’s video

Man who shot video, girl’s parents asked to appear before police for inquiry today

Published: 25th January 2022 06:25 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court late on Monday ordered immediate forensic analysis of the mobile phone used for recording the video of a Class 12 girl who died of suicide in Thanjavur last week after being allegedly forced to convert to Christianity by her school authorities. 

Justice GR Swaminathan directed the man, who shot the video with his mobile phone, to appear before the Thanjavur police on Tuesday and submit his phone, and asked the investigating officer, DSP R Brindha, to send the phone to the Tamil Nadu Forensic Sciences Laboratory (TNFSL) in Chennai for analysis on the same day. The judge also directed the TNFSL director to analyse the authenticity of the video immediately. 

In the video shot by the man in the hospital where the girl was undergoing treatment after attempting suicide, the girl is said to have alleged that her school authorities pressured her to convert to Christianity. The judge also told the parents of the girl to appear before the investigating officer at 10am on Tuesday for inquiry.

After the additional public prosecutor and the police officer said they were awaiting reports from the Regional Forensic Sciences Laboratory in Thanjavur, the judge directed the laboratory to give the reports, which included the final opinion of doctors on the girl’s postmortem, by Thursday evening. The directions were issued on a petition filed by the girl’s father seeking CB-CID probe into her death. 

Madras High Court forensic test suicide Christianity religious conversion
