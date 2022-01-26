STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid low key Republic Day celebrations, Tamil Nadu showcases Centre-rejected tableau of Queen Velu Nachiyar

It also portrayed the Tamil Nadu freedom struggle highlighting the role of V O Chidambaram Pillai and national poet Subramania Bharathi.

Published: 26th January 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 02:37 PM

Floats of the freedom fighters at the republic day celebrations held at Gandhi statue, on Wenesday in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin earlier, the tableaux on the theme which were rejected for Republic Day Parade at New Delhi by the central committee became part of Republic Day Parade in Chennai on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.  

Hours after the Parade was over, the Chief Minister flagged off these tableaus from Island Grounds to the districts. They will be taken to all districts in the coming days. 

The Chief Minister had taken exception to the rejection of the tableau of Tamil Nadu and wrote to Prime Minister seeking its inclusion.  However, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ruled out its inclusion saying Tamil Nadu could not make it to the last round of selection by the central committee.  Following this, Stalin had announced that the tableau which was rejected at New Delhi would be part of the Republic Day Parade in Chennai. 

On Wednesday, due to Covid restrictions, the number of tableaus was reduced during the parade on Marina. The entire Parade related programme lasted for 33 minutes only.  Significantly, eight of the award winners could not turn to the event due to ill-health and personal reasons. 

The first of the three tableaus depicted the Vellore Sepoy Mutiny in 1806, the first-ever Sepoy Mutiny in Indian history.  Also, Rani Velu Nachiyar, the only queen who fought with the British regained her kingdom; Kuyili, a woman soldier who made a suicide attack on the munitions depot of East India Company by setting herself ablaze were part of the first tableau.

Also, Veerapandiya Kattabomman who had been a nightmare for the British; Veeran Sundaralingam who was the commander of Veerapandiya Kattambomman’s army;  Ondiveeran, who fought alone and destroyed the British forces; Poolithevan, the first in the history of the Indian freedom movement to voice Quit India; Veeran Azhagumuthkon, who opposed paying tax to the British and the Kalaiyar Temple worshipped and patronised by Marudhu Brothers were also depicted in the first tableau. 

The second Tableau showcased Mahakavi Bharathiyar, who apart from kindling patriotism in the minds of the people with his fiery patriotic songs and writings, also fought for social liberation and women’s emancipation.  

This float also showcases VO Chidambaranar who founded the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company to compete against the British and was charged with sedition by the British Government, sentenced to imprisonment and made to pull oil press. This float also depicts Subramaniya Siva who fought for freedom and reformer Vijayaraghavachariar.

The third float depicted Thanthai Periyar who fought for social reforms, women‟s liberation and for eradicating untouchability; the other leaders from Tamil Nadu who played key roles in the freedom struggle who were depicted in this tableau include Rajaji, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, Kamaraj, Rettaimalai Srinivasan, Vanchinathan, Theeran Chinnamalai, Va Ve Su Iyer, Quaid-e-Millet, JC Kumarappa and Kakkan.

