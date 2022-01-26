Stalin takes up crusader mantle, to launch national social justice federation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a move that is likely to propel him to the national level as a champion of social justice, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that he would launch an All India Federation for Social Justice.

The soon-to-be launched federation will be open to leaders of all oppressed and depressed classes from across India and those who are truly concerned about social justice. “Let us roar together saying reservation is our right,” he said, presiding over a national webinar on the topic ‘Taking forward the struggle for social justice and joint national programme for social justice movement’.

Stalin said the federation would work to achieve the principles of federalism. It will provide prompt suggestions for all States to adhere to laws related to social justice. “The percentage of backward, oppressed communities may differ with each State. However, the ideology of social justice is the same,” he said. The initiative will strive to ensure inclusive growth for everyone.

Stalin also pointed out that the path towards social justice was not made in a day, but painstakingly laid over decades, stone by stone, with sweat and blood of various trendsetters like Dr Natesan, Dr T M Nair, Sir P Theagaraya, AT Paneerselvam, Panagal Rajah, Periyar E V Ramasamy, CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu, and Jyotirao Phule, BR Ambedkar and VP Singh at the national level.

It was this heritage that made DMK take up the cause of depressed societies to restore their rightful seats in medical education in all States and not just Tamil Nadu, Stalin said, adding that to continue the journey on the path to achieving the welfare of the depressed and oppressed, social justice across the country needs to be implemented.

Questioning the claim of certain persons that the BJP had given 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in all-India medical quota on a platter, Stalin gave a detailed account of the various stages of legal battle the DMK undertook to realise this quota for OBCs.

“The 27 per cent reservation for OBCs was not achieved easily. We carried out a long battle in people’s courts, in courts of justice, State Assembly, and Parliament. I am proud of the contribution made by the DMK,” CM said. Webinar was organised by All India Backward Classes Federation.

