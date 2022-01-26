Statement of Thanjavur girl, who died by suicide, handed over to cops

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The video statement of a Class 12 girl, who died by suicide in Thanjavur on January 19, was handed over to Vallam DSP R Brindha on Tuesday. The statement was recorded by Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Ariyalur district secretary P Muthuvel.

The deceased used to study in a school in Michaelpatti near Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district. She died by suicide allegedly owing to harassment by her hostel warden Sahayamary, who has been arrested for abetting the suicide. The video recorded by the VHP functionary reportedly had more accusations against the school.

The case was being heard by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, where the girl’s father appealed for an independent probe by an agency like the CB-CID, last Friday. On Sunday, based on the directions of Judge GR Swaminathan, the girl’s father and stepmother gave their statement to the judicial magistrate of Thanjavur Judicial Magistrate III court. The recording was sent to the HC in a sealed envelope.

BJP lashes out at partner AIADMK, calls it a spineless party

Ahead of the urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu, the BJP fired a fresh salvo against the NDA-alliance leader in the State, AIADMK, by calling it a spineless party. Speaking at a protest fast in Chennai on Tuesday to seek justice for the Thanjavur girl, BJP legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran said the AIADMK has failed to raise issues fearlessly in the State Assembly against the DMK. Incidentally, Nagenthran was a former AIADMK minister and joined the BJP a few years ago.

“I could not see AIADMK MLAs raising issues fearlessly in the State Assembly. AIADMK is not the opposition party now. It is BJP State president K Annamalai who has been raising issues,” Nagenthran said. Annamalai, meanwhile, demanded a CBI probe into the death of the Class 12 girl. “Let the whole truth come out the issue,” Annamalai told reporters

Govt must give kin of victim Rs 25 lakh compensation: OPS

The AIADMK on Tuesday blamed school authorities for the death of the 17-year-old girl and demanded that the culprits be brought to book at the earliest. AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam in a statement also said the government should provide Rs 25 lakh as financial assistance to the girl’s family. “There are two reasons given for the suicide. One is pressure to convert to another religion, and the other is work like cleaning of toilets and hostels. Whatever be the reason, it is clear that the school management is responsible for the girl’s death. This is highly condemnable,” Panneerselvam said