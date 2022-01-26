Village that got Nehru's pat in 1955 lacks basic amenities

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Nerkunam village in Perambalur district, which received appreciation from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru back in 1955, is now lacking basic amenities such as drinking water and roads. Villagers alleged that no action has been taken despite several complaints with the officials.

Before the separation of Nerkunam village from Tiruchy district, the village received an award in recognition of outstanding cooperative efforts of the villagers towards local development from Nehru in 1955.

Presently, 800-odd families reside here in Noothapur panchayat, Veppanthattai union. The drinking water is being supplied only once every three days by the panchayat through an overhead tank. However, the villagers said it was salty. Thus, a RO plant tank was set up in 2019, but it functioned only for a short period and was closed due to lack of maintenance, they claimed.

Apart from this, the village does not have proper roads, lights, and drainage canals. Also, villagers have been suffering from frequent unannounced power cuts for a year.

Residents have complained about these issues to the Panchayat, Veppanthattai Block Development Officer, District Collectorate, and even Chief Minister's special cell. But so far no action has been taken. Some villagers said that being at the border of the Noothapur Panchayat, they were neglected and other villages only got benefits.

Speaking to TNIE, KR Anand, a resident of Nerkunam said, "Around 80 per cent of the roads in the village is in poor condition. We find it difficult to get in and out of the village. During the rainy season, these roads become slushy. Reportedly, funds have been allocated to the panchayat to improve the basic facilities here, but there's no sign of it. Therefore, the collector should inspect the village and provide basic facilities."

Another resident N Prasath said, "There is no provision to get clean drinking water. Drainage canals are damaged. Also, we are not able to use electrical appliances such as grinders, mixers, and refrigerators because of erratic power cuts and low voltage issues."

Despite receiving the award from the former prime minister, currently, it is of no use to the development of the village, he added.

When TNIE contacted, Noothapur Panchayat president M Valarmathi, said, "We have heard the demands of the villagers. First, we will take steps to provide clean drinking water regularly, and then focus on other basic facilities."