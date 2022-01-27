Low-key Republic Day parade in Chennai amid Covid wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the public advised not to visit Marina due to Covid-19 threat, the Republic Day parade here on Wednesday was a low-key affair. The entire event was over in just 33 minutes. Governor RN Ravi, wearing an IPS cap, hoisted the Tricolour on the saluting base on the Marina near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

An IAF helicopter showered rose petals when the Tricolour was hoisted. Earlier, both the Governor and CM drove past the enclosures for invitees and officials separately, extending R-Day greetings. The Governor took the salute during the ceremonial march past.

The CM presented various awards instituted by the State government. In all, eight recipients could not make it to the event due to Covid and other reasons. They will be presented with the awards at a later date.