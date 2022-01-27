STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Low-key Republic Day parade in Chennai amid Covid wave

With the public advised not to visit Marina due to Covid-19 threat, the Republic Day parade here on Wednesday was a low-key affair.

Published: 27th January 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A tableau showcasing Bharathiyar, VOC and other leaders at the parade | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the public advised not to visit Marina due to Covid-19 threat, the Republic Day parade here on Wednesday was a low-key affair. The entire event was over in just 33 minutes. Governor RN Ravi, wearing an IPS cap, hoisted the Tricolour on the saluting base on the Marina near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

An IAF helicopter showered rose petals when the Tricolour was hoisted. Earlier, both the Governor and CM drove past the enclosures for invitees and officials separately, extending R-Day greetings. The Governor took the salute during the ceremonial march past.

The CM presented various awards instituted by the State government. In all, eight recipients could not make it to the event due to Covid and other reasons. They will be presented with the awards at a later date.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Republich Day Republic Day parade MK Stalin COVID 19 Chennai
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp