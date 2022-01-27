No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending the lockdown norms in Tamil Nadu for two more weeks till February 15, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a few important relaxations during the coming days.

From February 1 onwards, physical classes will start for students studying in Standards 1 to 12. However, playschools, LKG and UKG will not function.

ALSO READ: Just a fever, say Chennai residents and skip Covid tests, home isolation

Government and private universities, colleges, polytechnics and training centres can function from February 1 (except those which are functioning as Covid centres).

Also, there will be no night curfew from January 28 and there won't be a complete lockdown on January 30 (Sunday).