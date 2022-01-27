STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

From February 1 onwards, physical classes will start for students studying in Standards 1 to 12

Published: 27th January 2022 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai

A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending the lockdown norms in Tamil Nadu for two more weeks till February 15, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced a few important relaxations during the coming days.

From February 1 onwards, physical classes will start for students studying in Standards 1 to 12. However, playschools, LKG and UKG will not function.

ALSO READ: Just a fever, say Chennai residents and skip Covid tests, home isolation

Government and private universities, colleges, polytechnics and training centres can function from February 1 (except those which are functioning as Covid centres).

Also, there will be no night curfew from January 28 and there won't be a complete lockdown on January 30 (Sunday).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Lockdown TN night curfew
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp