Panic ensues in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur after leopard maims two people

TIRUPPUR: Panic spread in Tiruppur city after two persons including a forest watcher injured in a leopard attack in Ammapalayam on Thursday, January 27, 2022. As the leopard is currently not in the spot of the attack, it is believed to now be on the move.

According to an official from the forest department, the leopard was moving from one place to another. Rajendran (50) a daily wager working in a garment unit, reportedly entered a garden inside the facility and was attacked by the leopard at 8 am.

He was admitted to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital after he sustained injuries all over his body. Later a team of forest personnel entered the premises. Prem Kumar, a forest guard, was also attacked by the leopard and sustained minor injuries. His condition is stable. The leopard left the spot and is on the move inside the city.

Earlier, on Monday, Varadharajan (62) and Mottaiyan alias Maran (68) of Pappankulam in Avinashi were attacked by a leopard when they had gone to the field near their house to get maize. Later in the evening on the same day, anti-poaching watcher Manikandan was attacked. Later, reports of sightings emerged in Perumanallur on Tuesday.