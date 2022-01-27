STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Panic ensues in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur after leopard maims two people

According to a forest department official, the leopard was moving from one place to another when it attacked.

Published: 27th January 2022 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

A victim of the leopard attack at Tiruppur.

A victim of the leopard attack at Tiruppur. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Panic spread in Tiruppur city after two persons including a forest watcher injured in a leopard attack in Ammapalayam on Thursday, January 27, 2022. As the leopard is currently not in the spot of the attack, it is believed to now be on the move.

According to an official from the forest department, the leopard was moving from one place to another. Rajendran (50) a daily wager working in a garment unit, reportedly entered a garden inside the facility and was attacked by the leopard at 8 am.

He was admitted to Tiruppur Medical College Hospital after he sustained injuries all over his body. Later a team of forest personnel entered the premises. Prem Kumar, a forest guard, was also attacked by the leopard and sustained minor injuries. His condition is stable. The leopard left the spot and is on the move inside the city.

Earlier, on Monday, Varadharajan (62) and Mottaiyan alias Maran (68) of Pappankulam in Avinashi were attacked by a leopard when they had gone to the field near their house to get maize. Later in the evening on the same day, anti-poaching watcher Manikandan was attacked. Later, reports of sightings emerged in Perumanallur on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruppur Leopard attack Leopard Forest watcher Ammapalayam
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp