MSSRF Fish for All Research and Training Centre introduces portable fish hatchery to boost aquaculture

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: As part of efforts to boost aquaculture, the MSSRF’s Fish for All Research and Training Centre in Poompuhar with support from the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources has introduced a portable carp hatchery that can provide farmers in the delta region with more healthy fishlings.

Launching the product during the twelfth anniversary celebrations of the training centre, its head Dr S Velvizhi said, “The objective is to provide healthy fishlings to aqua farmers, promote indigenous fish culture, and assist in providing a potential livelihood to the fish farmers of the locality.”

Claimed to be a first-of-its-kind in the region, the portable hatchery can rear about 24 kilos of brooders. Each brooder can reportedly produce nearly 1.2 million spawns at a time. In uncontrolled conditions, however, the survival of the hatched fishlings is less than half. "The survival of the fingerlings depends on various factors like water quality, feed and avoiding predator threats. The portable carp hatcheries provide a controlled environment for breeding and for the initial growth of the fingerlings," explained Dr Velvizhi.

With carps having a specific breeding season, the hatchery can be utilised as ornamental tanks and also as breeding tanks for feasible freshwater fishes during off-season. The system has reportedly been made to act as a tool for fish biodiversity conservation.

Dr Madhura Swaminathan, chairperson of the training centre, participated in the anniversary celebrations and opened a new lab to test the quality and nutrition of seafood. She also launched 'Meenava Nanban 5.1', an app designed to provide real-time information on ocean conditions, potential fishing zones, and harbour locations to the fishers at sea.

Further, she mentioned of plans for 'Every child a scientist' initiative, funded by Suyam Foundation, for schoolchildren in rural fisherfolk areas. The initiative will encourage scientific interest with hands-on practice, and enable them to get the latest information available digitally, she added.