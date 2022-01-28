STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MSSRF Fish for All Research and Training Centre introduces portable fish hatchery to boost aquaculture

With carps having a specific breeding season, the hatchery can be utilised as ornamental tanks and also as breeding tanks for feasible freshwater fishes during off-season.

Published: 28th January 2022 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

The portable fish hatchery launched at MSSRF research centre at Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: As part of efforts to boost aquaculture, the MSSRF’s Fish for All Research and Training Centre in Poompuhar with support from the ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources has introduced a portable carp hatchery that can provide farmers in the delta region with more healthy fishlings.

Launching the product during the twelfth anniversary celebrations of the training centre, its head Dr S Velvizhi said, “The objective is to provide healthy fishlings to aqua farmers, promote indigenous fish culture, and assist in providing a potential livelihood to the fish farmers of the locality.”

Claimed to be a first-of-its-kind in the region, the portable hatchery can rear about 24 kilos of brooders. Each brooder can reportedly produce nearly 1.2 million spawns at a time. In uncontrolled conditions, however, the survival of the hatched fishlings is less than half.  "The survival of the fingerlings depends on various factors like water quality, feed and avoiding predator threats. The portable carp hatcheries provide a controlled environment for breeding and for the initial growth of the fingerlings," explained Dr Velvizhi.

With carps having a specific breeding season, the hatchery can be utilised as ornamental tanks and also as breeding tanks for feasible freshwater fishes during off-season. The system has reportedly been made to act as a tool for fish biodiversity conservation.

Dr Madhura Swaminathan, chairperson of the training centre, participated in the anniversary celebrations and opened a new lab to test the quality and nutrition of seafood. She also launched 'Meenava Nanban 5.1', an app designed to provide real-time information on ocean conditions, potential fishing zones, and harbour locations to the fishers at sea.

Further, she mentioned of plans for 'Every child a scientist' initiative, funded by Suyam Foundation, for schoolchildren in rural fisherfolk areas. The initiative will encourage scientific interest with hands-on practice, and enable them to get the latest information available digitally, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources MSSRF hatchery
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp