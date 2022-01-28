Schools, colleges to reopen on Feb 1 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Schools in Tamil Nadu will reopen for Classes 1-12 from February 1, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday, while extending the lockdown norms in the State till February 15. While playschools, LKG and UKG facilities will remain shut, universities, colleges, polytechnic institutes and training centres (except those functioning as Covid centres) will be allowed to reopen from February 1.

Besides, there will be no night curfew from January 28, and no complete lockdown on January 30 (Sunday). Places of worship will be allowed to remain open on all days from January 28. Though educational institutes will reopen, the upcoming semester exams in colleges are likely to be conducted online. Sources in the Higher Education Department said they are not keen on changing the exam format now, since tests are scheduled to begin from February 1. A final call will be taken on Friday.

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu reported 28,515 new Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 19.4 per cent. The State also reported 53 deaths, the highest single-day toll in the third wave so far. However, health experts said it’s time for normal life to resume. “It should be treated like any other disease. Many schools are well ventilated, so there won’t be a problem. People aged above 50 who have comorbidities should avoid crowded poorly-ventilated buildings, and must get vaccinated,” said Dr K Kolandaswamy, former director of public health.

‘Tough to hold offline exams on short notice’

A higher education department official said it would not be possible for colleges to make arrangements for offline exams, adhering to Covid-19 protocols, in such a short span of time. Dr Prabhdeep Kaur, deputy

director, National Institute of Epidemiology, Indian Council of Medical Research tweeted, “Vaccination of children is not a prerequisite for opening schools.

Children are already exposed at home... Ensure vaccination of family members and allow children to return to school.” Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Teachers Association urged the government to exempt teachers of Classes 10 to 12 from the civic poll duty. “The students will be facing board exams and teachers need to focus on completing the syllabus. If teachers of Classes 10-12 get involved in the poll process, students will suffer,” said TNTA president PK Ilamaran.

Restrictions

LKG, UKG, playschools shut

Bar on social, cultural, political gatherings remains

Poll SOP to be followed

Exhibitions, cultural events not allowed

Only 100 people allwed at weddings, related events

Only 50 people allowed at funerals

Just 50 per cent occupancy at...

Restaurants, hostels, bakeries, lodges

Textile, jewellery shops

Gyms, restaurants, sports facilities in clubs, yoga centres

Multiplexes, cinemas, theatres

Contests in indoor sports stadia

Seminars, music and drama events in indoor auditoriums

Beauty parlours, salons, spas

Amusement parks, except water sports facilities