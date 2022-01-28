Weightage marks for govt doctors: Madras HC upholds order for in-service medicos in PG courses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division Bench of the Madras High Court has upheld the order of a single judge on Tamil Nadu government’s decision to allow in-service government doctors — who are competing in the open quota with weightage marks — for admission to post-graduate medical courses in the State.

The Bench, consisting of justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, on Thursday passed the orders dismissing the appeals filed by a private doctor R Parkaviyan challenging the single judge’s order and praying for doing away with the weightage marks.

The judges confirmed the orders of justice V Dhandapani who had affirmed the State’s powers to provide a separate reservation for in-service government doctors in post-graduate medical courses and giving weightage marks for serving in hilly/difficult/rural areas to boost the eligibility, and encourage the doctors putting in service in remote areas.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran represented Tamil Nadu government while senior counsel and Rajya Sabha Member P Wilson appeared for the in-service government doctors. Wilson contended the State has powers to permit in-service candidates to compete in open quota with weightage marks, and that the clause 29(c) of prospectus of the PG admission is issued as per G.O. 463 dated November 7, 2020. He said such exercise of power by the State is not arbitrary.

Criteria for marks

The weightage marks are given to doctors for serving in hilly/difficult/rural areas

Idol theft probe: Commissioner of HR&CE summoned

Chennai: Expressing displeasure over the delay in completing the probe into the theft of a peacock idol from the Mylapore Kapaleeshwarar temple, Madras High Court on Thursday summoned the Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) to appear before the court on next hearing. The first Bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu ordered the top official to explain the delay in completing the fact finding inquiry. The court was hearing a petition filed by Srirangam-based activist Rangarajan Narasimhan. The Bench also ordered the Idol Wing of CB-CID, Tamil Nadu Police, to file a status report on the investigations. In a report filed before the court, the Idol Wing had stated that it was yet to recover the peacock idol and a final report could not be filed because of an order already passed by a single judge