STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2-day annual bird census begins in Kodiyakarai

The teams visited the salt pan pump houses in Kodiyakadu and Kodiyakarai, the channel mouths, wetland islands, bird congregation points inside the sanctuary, lakes near the sanctuary.

Published: 29th January 2022 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Students counting birds at Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in Kodiyakarai | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The two-day annual bird census kicked off at Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary in the district, on Friday, with participation of dozens of students, officials, and researchers."We gave a crash course to the participants about the birds that can be spotted. The first day is more of a trial before the all-important second day, where the census would be more conclusive. We divided our participants into teams. They visited various places and started counting the number of birds in the species. The bird count is pretty decent for the first day," Wildlife Warden-cum-District Forest Officer Yogesh Kumar Meena told TNIE.

The participants comprised, among others, students of wildlife biology and zoology, researchers from Bombay Natural History Society, AVC Autonomous College, and the 'Wetland Mithras' – constituting locals from Vedaranyam, Forest Department personnel and veterinarians.

The participants carried binoculars, notebooks, manuals, and data sheets for the census. The survey numbers would be used to determine the average number of bird sightings. Officials stated that the results would be released after the census.

The teams visited the salt pan pump houses in Kodiyakadu and Kodiyakarai, the channel mouths, wetland islands, bird congregation points inside the sanctuary, lakes near the sanctuary, and coastal village shores. They took note of the birds they spotted in the spots.

"Many of our students were accustomed to bird sighting in their UG years. It was a good experience to participate in a real-time scenario of a bird census.

They enjoyed their time and counting the birds. We were able to sight more birds as the census was a bit sooner, in the wake of the monsoon," said wildlife biologist Dr N Baskaran of AVC Autonomous College. The Conservator of Forests N Satish from Tiruchy oversaw the census.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
annual bird census Point Calimere Wildlife and Birds Sanctuary
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp