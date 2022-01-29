BJP youth wing chief booked for hate speech via Twitter post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai police, has booked Vinoj P Selvam, State president of the BJP’s youth wing, for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media.

Police said they have registered a case based on a complaint from Elangovan of Kilpauk alleging that Selvam had posted defamatory content which might lead to fear and hatred among people. Elangovan also said in his complaint that the post was intended to disturb public peace.

On Thursday, Vinoj allegedly shared an image of MK Stalin and an earthmover on Twitter with the caption: “200+ days, 130+ temples. Still Counting”. Vinoj’s tweet with the picture read, “People who flew black flags during Republic Day have demolished over 130 temples. Hindu religion is being crushed now, more than the freedom struggle itself. Support BJP for good governance and freedom during the civic elections.”

Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned, “Strict action will be taken against those who spread fake news or indulge in misinformation campaigns on social media platforms, that may affect public tranquillity and create religious hatred.”