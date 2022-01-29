STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK removes Tiruvottiyur MLA KP Shankar from party post

The move has surprised DMK cadre since the party’s constitution mandates that a week’s time be given to functionaries to respond to a notice before disciplinary action is taken.

KP Shankar

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Friday removed Tiruvottiyur Assembly constituency MLA KP Shankar from his party post on grounds of “anti-party activities.” The action has been taken following allegations that he attacked a city corporation engineer who was overseeing road-laying work in his constituency. Though the party has removed various functionaries in the past for anti-party activities, it is rare to remove a sitting MLA from his party post.

Party general secretary Duraimurugan’s announcement was published in Murasoli, the party organ on Friday. It declared that Shankar was removed as the party’s Tiruvottiyur West area secretary. The move has surprised DMK cadre since the party’s constitution mandates that a week’s time be given to functionaries to respond to a notice before disciplinary action is taken.

Commenting on the issue, veteran journalist T Koodalarasan told TNIE, “Though the decision is not democratic, the immediate action should be welcomed since it sends a strong message to  functionaries that they should act cautiously. Besides, it would create a good reputation among the general public that the high command doesn’t tolerate unwarranted behaviour.”

A former district-level functionary told TNIE on condition of anonymity, “Earlier, it was a slow process when it came to removing functionaries as party bylaws were strictly followed. Unlike former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, his son MK Stalin has been following an ‘immediate action’ formula as he has been paying heed to demands of the people.” 

