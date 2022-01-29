Thanjavur girl's suicide: Michaelpatti rallies against ‘vested interests’ disrupting communal harmony

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/KARUR: A group of Michaelpatti residents, cutting across religious lines, submitted petitions to Thanjavur Collector on Friday, alleging that vested interests are trying to disrupt communal harmony by using the tragic death of a 17-year-old school student.

Residents said there are a total of 800 families in the village, where Christians, Hindus and Muslims live amicably and there have been no communal skirmishes in the history of the village. People from all religions participate in the festivals of one another.

In the school functioning here for 163 years, more than 60 per cent students are Hindus and most of those staying in the school hostels are also Hindus. No efforts have been taken by anybody so far on religious conversions, whether in the village or in the school. Condemning efforts of some vested interests, the residents urged the district administration to prevent formation of groups under the guise of inquiry.

Gurumurthy (83), who studied in the school and later retired as a teacher, said his sons and daughters also studied in the same school. “The school has been imparting education to the marginalised and downtrodden and there has never been any attempt of conversion in the school,” he said.

Azeez, a farmer, said his children are also studying in the school and there was no proselytizing in the school and there were no incidents of conversion in the institution’s history. Talking to reporters after visiting the school on Friday, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan said, “The controversies following the girl’s death are very painful.

There is no reference to conversion in the statements given by girl before her death. The BJP has been fabricating the narrative to create communal tension and clashes in the State. The party’s efforts have to be nipped in the bud by the State government. If needed, the government should take action against BJP State president K Annamalai.”

Meanwhile, Christian People’s Movement and members of minority outfits in Karur lodged a complaint against Annamalai at Thanthonimalai police station on Friday, for trying to disrupt communal harmony. Sources said the police is yet to file an FIR against Annamalai based on their complaint.

NCPCR probe

Tiruchy: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said in a release that its chairperson Priyanka Kanoongo would be visiting Thanjavur on January 30 and 31, to inquire into the suicide. The release said the State government did not extend any support to NCPCR visit, citing the promulgation of model code of conduct. However, the panel is planning to interact with the girl’s parents, classmates, doctors and school authorities.