TN urban local body polls: OPS, EPS get into poll mode, meet senior leaders

CHENNAI: AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar on Friday exuded confidence that the party would register a massive win in the ensuing elections to the urban local bodies, “as the ruling DMK has earned the wrath of the people on many counts within nine months of coming to power.”

On DMK removing Tiruvottiyur MLA KP Shankar from his party post for attacking an assistant engineer of Chennai Corporation, Jayakumar said, “This is only an eyewash. FIR should be filed against Shankar and legal action should be taken against him.”

Earlier, AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami held discussions with senior leaders at the party headquarters about urban local body elections. The in-charges of the party districts in Chennai exchanged their views with the top leaders. Formal seat-sharing talks with alliance parties are likely to commence in two or three days.

Meanwhile, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar told reporters that Navaneethakrishnan was indeed removed from party post for visiting the DMK headquarters and making unwarranted remarks.

Navaneethakrishnan stripped of party post

Chennai: A day after cosying up to the DMK, AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP A Navaneethakrishnan lost

his party post — secretary to the advocate’s wing. AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami announced this in a joint statement here without attributing any reason. Attending the wedding of the daughter of DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Thursday, Navaneethakrishnan had praised DMK MP Kanimozhi and other MPs of that party profusely and made some remarks that had irked the leaders of the AIADMK.