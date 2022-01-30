STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Alumni to run career counselling centres in government schools

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to create counselling centres at government schools across the State.

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders to create counselling centres at government schools across the State. The centres, which will be run by former students, will offer guidance on higher education and job opportunties to students of classes 9-12.

Following the announcement of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the Assembly that a counselling centre will be started at each school to guide students, an order has been issued in this regard. The minister had said that, even though career and education guidance is being provided by teachers and parents to students, involving alumni in the process will cut the possibility of communication gap.

For this purpose, a fund of Rs 3,08,85,000 has been allotted. The different elements of the project include Student Module creation through workshops (curriculum, syllabus and module), development of Career Guidance Portal for students, blended training for teachers and online certificate courses, career guidance pamphlets and identifying and orienting talented students.

In a related development, the School Education Department (SED) has launched e-certificate services for school children. In many cases, students are made to run from pillar to post to get their school certificates. 
The SED through its district officers distributes around 23 different certificates to students.

This includes equivalence, genuineness and Tamil medium certificates, certified copies of marks lists, migration and conduct certificates. Earlier, students had to physically visit their respective schools or district educational offices to collect these documents. However, they can approach e-seva centres to get a copy of the said documents now. This scheme is being implemented under the Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency’s e-district project.

