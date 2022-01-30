DMK mouthpiece slams Guv Ravi on NEET, two-language policy

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK which has been expressing its displeasure over Governor RN Ravi’s delay in forwarding the NEET exemption Bill to the President in a subdued manner so far came down heavily on the Governor on Saturday over his recent remarks on the NEET issue and the two-language policy of the State government.

“It seems the Governor has started going beyond his limit on certain issues,” said a hard-hitting article in DMK mouthpiece Murasoli, referring to his remark in his Republic Day address that after the introduction of NEET, the share of students from government schools had improved.

“Is it fair on the Governor’s part to comment on a subject (NEET exemption Bill for Tamil Nadu) that is under his consideration?” asked the article written under pen name ‘silanthi’. Senior DMK leaders, including former CM M Karunanidhi, have written ‘silanthi’ column on critical issues.

This isn’t Nagaland, big brother attitude won’t help: Murasoli

Pointing out that as far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the ruling party and the Opposition differ on several issues but stand united on vital issues like NEET and the two-language policy, the DMK organ said. “The Governor must understand this reality and try to get exemption from NEET for TN. Instead, trying to play politics by adopting a Big Brother attitude won’t help.

He should realise that this is not Nagaland where he had faced criticism as a Governor earlier,” said the article. “Governor Ravi did not rise to the post after experiencing the political weather. He was a former police officer. While in police, intimidation may come handy. But it won’t work in politics. The remarks he had made in his Republic Day address seems to have rubbed the people of TN on the wrong side,” it said. It also said the Governor should understand the political culture of the State before expressing his views on issues. It added, trying to impose the Centre’s decision on the State is not his duty.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K Annamalai condemned the DMK for criticising the Governor. “There is a thin line between criticising and slandering. Today, Murasoli crossed that line. Whatever appeared in Murasoli today was nothing but slandering about the Governor who is functioning according to the Constitution.

The same Governor hailed DMK government.” Political analyst Tharasu Shyam said, “By this article, the DMK conveyed to the Governor that it would not compromise on its basic ideological issues. Since the NEET Bill has been pending before the Governor for many months, the DMK, as the ruling party, has to take a strong stand on the issue and through this article, the party has conveyed that to the people as well to the Governor.”