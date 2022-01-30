TN local body polls: AIADMK, DMK seat talks gain pace

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seat-sharing talks in alliances led by the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK gained momentum on Saturday, with VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan presenting a wish list to DMK president MK Stalin, and a BJP delegation, led by State president K Annamalai, holding parleys with the AIADMK for over four hours.

While the AIADMK’s first candidates’ list may be released on Monday, DMK asked its district units to send their list to the headquarters by January 31. The DMK leadership has been meeting alliance parties over the past few days. In a statement on Saturday, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan requested district office-bearers to hold talks with alliance partners and finalise seats in a cordial manner.

Since it is a local body poll that needs discussion at the grassroots level, the focus is expected to shift to districts where district secretaries and election in-charges of the parties will play a key role in finalising the seats with their allies.

After the meeting with DMK chief, Thirumavalavan said, “Today, we met Stalin and gave a list of seats where VCK wishes to contest. We also requested that while electing chairpersons for corporations and municipalities through indirect elections, opportunity should be given to VCK members.”

At the AIADMK headquarters, the BJP delegation comprising of past presidents Pon Radhakrishnan and CP Radhakrishnan, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, and party’s co-in charge for TN Sudhakar Reddy, held talks with AIADMK team led by leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami.

Annamalai said, “Seat-sharing for civic polls is a difficult process as several cadre want to contest. Issues have to be sorted by discussing with district office-bearers. It is natural for it to take more time.”

He said the BJP is strong in certain urban areas and won some places in 2011 when the party contested on its own. All these aspects are being considered, he said. Sources said the AIADMK leaders have conveyed to the BJP team that their demand was much higher than the ground reality and suggested that a district-level meeting between the office-bearers of both may be convened to help finalise seats soon. Only for important and contentious seats, the decision would be taken at the headquarters, sources said

