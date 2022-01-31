BJP to go it alone in TN urban local body polls, but says alliance with AIADMK continues

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday announced that the party would go it alone in the elections to urban local bodies. The BJP is planning to field candidates across Tamil Nadu. However, he clarified that the AIADMK will continue in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Annamalai said the decision to contest alone has been taken since BJP functionaries wished to contest a larger number of seats across the state. The first list of candidates would be released shortly.

"It is not a difficult decision. We don't have any problem with the AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami since they are in a position to accommodate their party functionaries. The national leaders of the BJP have approved the state unit's stand on urban local body elections," Annamalai said.

"Seat-sharing is a difficult process when it comes to grassroots level elections like urban local body elections. The AIADMK had come forward to allocate 10 percent seats in this election but we sought a higher percent of seats," Annamalai said.

Reacting to the BJP's decision to go it alone in the urban local body elections, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar said, "The BJP has taken a decision. We have nothing to say about it. The seat-sharing talks were cordial. But the AIADMK is not in a position to fulfil the expectations of the BJP."

Asked about Annamalai's statement that the alliance between the AIADMK and BJP would continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Jayakumar said, "The BJP has expressed its wish. The AIADMK leadership will decide whether the party's alliance with the BJP will continue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2026 Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has released its second list of candidates for the municipal corporations of Salem, Avadi, Trichy, Madurai, Sivakasi and Thoothukudi and many municipalities.