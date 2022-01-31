STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budget Session: DMK, Congress MPs protest over Tamil Nadu Governor's 'delay' over NEET bill

A Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly to exempt the state from the test is pending with the governor for his consideration.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:42 PM

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only.(File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Before the start of President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament, DMK and Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu protested over the governor "delaying" a bill related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

A Bill adopted by the Tamil Nadu assembly to exempt the state from the test is pending with the governor for his consideration. The DMK and Congress MPs protested and raised placards before the start of the president's address.

They sat down after being asked to do so before the president began his address.

