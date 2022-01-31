STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man harasses nuns alleging religious conversion, arrested

According to police, the women, identified as Rani and Devasanthi, were on their way to visit an ailing person in the area on their two-wheeler.

A man, reportedly associated with the RSS, was arrested for harassing two church nuns claiming they attempted to convert people to Christianity.

PUDUKKOTTAI:  A man, reportedly associated with the RSS, was arrested for harassing two church nuns claiming they attempted to convert people to Christianity, in Thimmayampatti village near Illupur on Saturday.

According to police, the women, identified as Rani and Devasanthi, were on their way to visit an ailing person in the area on their two-wheeler. At that time, a group of more than 20 people, including Ganesh Babu (38), waylaid their two-wheeler and seized their mobile phones, claiming the nuns were trying to convert Hindus in the area to Christianity.  

Following the incident, the two nuns had reached the church in Illupur on foot, and later lodged a complaint with the police. On Saturday evening, the police registered a case of unlawful restraint against the accused and arrested Ganesh Babu. 

Pudukkottai Superintendent of Police (SP) Nisha Parthiban told TNIE, “The two nuns were on their way to visit an acquaintance in the village. It is said that they often visited people’s houses and were not new to the place.”

Condemning Ganesh Babu’s arrest, members of the BJP and some Hindu organisations along with Ganesh’s family blocked Illupur-Viralimalai Road.The police reached the spot and detained over 100 people and lodged them at a private marriage hall. Later, BJP state president K Annamalai announced of a protest against his arrest.

