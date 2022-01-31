STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 20 booked for remark on Gandhi’s assassin

Police on Sunday intervened in an event organised to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, after the organisers referred to Nathuram Godse and the RSS while taking a pledge.

Published: 31st January 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi.

Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi. (File | Agencies)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police on Sunday intervened in an event organised to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, after the organisers referred to Nathuram Godse and the RSS while taking a pledge. Cases were registered against more than 20 people.

Leaders of CPI(M), TPDK, VCK and a few other parties came together under the banner Kovai Mavatta Makkal Otrumai Medai, and organised a meeting to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. While taking oath,  CPI(M) politburo member G Ramakrishnan, allegedly referred to Godse and RSS. Police personnel at the venue intervened and halted the event, saying the wordings could offend the feelings of members of a particular religion. They also cited the Model Code of Conduct and objected to words printed on a banner. This led to a heated exchange between police and the organisers. Police allowed the programme to continue only after the organisers masked a word on the banner.

“While remembering Mahatma Gandhi, the chief minister commented on Godse. Then why should the Coimbatore police oppose remarks on him and the RSS? If they have any objection they can file a case. Keeping us from continuing the event is unacceptable,” Ramakrishnan told TNIE. CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan issued a statement condemning the police action. Police Commissioner Pradip Kumar said the organisers only obtained permission to pay floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Urban local body election flying squad officer Sureshkumar lodged a complaint against the event oraganiser with the police, who registered a case against C Padmanaban of CPM, Ku Ramakrishnan of TPDK, Susi Kalaiyarasan of VCK and 20 others under Sections 143, 341, 269 of the IPC and Section 4 of the TN Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nathuram Godse RSS Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp