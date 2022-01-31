STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SC Collegium elevates Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as Madras HC Chief Justice

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Published: 31st January 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari (L) will be the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court

Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari (L) will be the new Chief Justice of Madras High Court. (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 14, 2021, and January 29, 2022, has recommended the elevation of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, Judge of Madras High Court as Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

In another resolution, the Collegium said in its meeting held on January 29, 2022 that it has approved the proposal for elevation of seven advocates as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The advocates who are elevated as Judges are - Konakanti Sreenivasa Reddy, Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, Venkateswarlu Nimmagadda, Tarlada Rajasekhar Rao, Satti Subba Reddy, Ravi Cheemalapati, and Vaddiboyana Sujatha.

The Collegium, in its meeting, has also approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates Maninder Singh Bhatti, Dwarka Dhish Bansal, and Milind Ramesh Phadke as Madhya Pradesh High Court Judges. It has also elevated judicial officers -- Amar Nath Kesharwani, Prakash Chandra Gupta, and Dinesh Kumar Paliwal as the MP High Court Judges.

In another resolution, uploaded today on the top court website, the Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of advocates V Narasingh, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Biraja Prasanna Satapathy, and Raman Murahari as Judges in the Orissa High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munishwar Nath Bhandari Madras High Court Andhra pradesh High Court Supreme COurt SC collegium
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp