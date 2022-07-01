BJP created leadership row in AIADMK: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan  

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol Thirumavalavan said BJP created the single or double leadership dispute inside AIADMK.

Addressing the public gathering on the 25th anniversary of Melavalavu massacre, he said AIADMK had grown under MGR, J Jayalalithaa leadership, but the fate of the party had been changed by the BJP. The dispute between Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam, VK Sasikala was created by the BJP.

The party leader further said BJP would replace the constitution with 'Manu Smirthi' if they came back to power in 2024. The real enemy for the BJP and RSS were not INC, DMK or VCK but the constituency. BJP had changed the fate of Jammu and Kashmir which was a proof to say they would go to any extent. There were differences between temple elephants and wild elephants; caged parrots and wild parrots; circus lions and wild lions. Be the dalits supporters of BJP and RSS or leaders like APJ Abdul Kalam, Ram Nath Kovind or Draupadi Murmu were from minority communities they should be seen as just the supporters of Sanathana party, he said.

Further, he said the VCK was the only party that had taken part in DMK and AIADMK alliances and also became MLAs and MPs without showing the vote banks like DMDK. OBC people had to remember that VCK fought for their reservation, which enabled them to get seats through the All India quota. He added that Madurai brought him into politics. Melavalavu and Sennagarampatti were the two incidents he could not forget in his life. "Any rowdy can create tension in a meeting by pelting a stone but only a leader can control the thousands," he added by saying he never dreamt of becoming a politician but the society had brought him.