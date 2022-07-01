Fresh focus on art, music, dance and GK in TN govt schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The directorate of elementary education has sent elaborate guidelines to teachers to achieve the goals of the ‘Ennum Ezhuththum’ scheme, which aims to ensure all children above the age of eight years have basic literacy and numeracy by 2025.

Stating that Ennum Ezhuththum is a dream scheme of the chief minister, the elementary education director has asked chief educational officers and district education officers to ensure it reaches all teachers. The director said these are the minimum instructions, and though they are enough, teachers should continue their own initiatives to help students.

“These activities will be held between 1.30 and 2 pm, and 3.40 and 4.10 pm. Teachers already know activities to improve spoken English and the like should be conducted at this time, but these guidelines give them suggestions, like poetry recitation and teaching about phonic sounds. This will help teachers plan better,” said a senior official in the school education department.

The circular lists morning prayer, which should include Tamil Thai Vazhthu, a Thirukural with its meaning, and wishing students on birthdays, among other things. It also says all students should be involved in it on a rotational basis and should be encouraged to read the news and general knowledge- related material in English on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students in Classes 1-3 should be trained in phonic sounds, addition, multiplication tables, puzzles, diction, storytelling, and arts and crafts in the afternoon. They should also be involved in games to identify their talents, the circular says.

Besides listing activities related to various subjects, it adds that students in Classes 4-5 should be involved in solo acting, plays, library sessions, reading children’s magazines, newspapers, and general knowledge books. It also says the school education directorate will provide a list of movies to be screened for students, and children should be involved in literary club activities to improve their leadership skills. Students should also be trained in music, dance, and art, it says.