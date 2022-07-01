STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fresh focus on art, music, dance and GK in TN govt schools

Guidelines for ‘Ennum Ezhuththum’ scheme also aimed at improving kids’ spoken English

Published: 01st July 2022 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

A teacher at work in a government school in Vellore

Image use for representation.(File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The directorate of elementary education has sent elaborate guidelines to teachers to achieve the goals of the ‘Ennum Ezhuththum’ scheme, which aims to ensure all children above the age of eight years have basic literacy and numeracy by 2025.

Stating that Ennum Ezhuththum is a dream scheme of the chief minister, the elementary education director has asked chief educational officers and district education officers to ensure it reaches all teachers. The director said these are the minimum instructions, and though they are enough, teachers should continue their own initiatives to help students.

“These activities will be held between 1.30 and 2 pm, and 3.40 and 4.10 pm. Teachers already know activities to improve spoken English and the like should be conducted at this time, but these guidelines give them suggestions, like poetry recitation and teaching about phonic sounds. This will help teachers plan better,” said a senior official in the school education department.

The circular lists morning prayer, which should include Tamil Thai Vazhthu, a Thirukural with its meaning, and wishing students on birthdays, among other things. It also says all students should be involved in it on a rotational basis and should be encouraged to read the news and general knowledge- related material in English on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Students in Classes 1-3 should be trained in phonic sounds, addition, multiplication tables, puzzles, diction, storytelling, and arts and crafts in the afternoon. They should also be involved in games to identify their talents, the circular says.

Besides listing activities related to various subjects, it adds that students in Classes 4-5 should be involved in solo acting, plays, library sessions, reading children’s magazines, newspapers, and general knowledge books. It also says the school education directorate will provide a list of movies to be screened for students, and children should be involved in literary club activities to improve their leadership skills. Students should also be trained in music, dance, and art, it says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
govt schools Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp