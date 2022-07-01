STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health dept gets nod to grill suspects in illegal embryo sale case in Coimbatore

The 16-year-old victim attempted suicide on Wednesday at a government home in RN Nagar, where she is currently housed, but is out of danger.

Pregnant Woman

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Erode Mahila court on Thursday granted permission to the health department to conduct an inquiry with the four suspects in the embryo sale racket case for a day on July 4.

The team, headed by A Viswanathan Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, filed a petition seeking permission to hold an inquiry with the four suspects, the victim's mother (38), her paramour (40), agent K Malathi (30) and A John (25), who tampered the Aadhar details of the victim.

"So far we have identified seven private hospitals - five in TN and two from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, which are connected with this case. More than 14 doctors, who allegedly performed the medical procedure, were summoned by the health team and except one from a private hospital in Kerala, gave their statements. We are awaiting the statement of the doctor from Kerala and we hope that the inquiry with the suspects will help us in further investigation," said a senior official from the department.

During the trial on Thursday, the mother's paramour, who is lodged in Gobichettipalayam sub-jail, appeared in person, while the remaining joined the proceedings through video conferencing. The court adjourned the next hearing till July 14.

The 16-year-old victim attempted suicide on Wednesday at a government home in RN Nagar, where she is currently housed, but is out of danger.

"The girl took the extreme step because she was not allowed to visit her grandmother as an investigation into the case is underway. She has been kept at the home and the child welfare committee is monitoring her and taking necessary steps for her counselling," said a police officer.

Meanwhile, BJP cadre submitted a petition in the district collectorate in Erode asking to ensure the safety of the victim on Thursday.

