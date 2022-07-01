STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN looking to implement Samadhan Scheme for VAT in few weeks: PTR

Tamil Nadu finance minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu is exploring the possibility of implementing Samadhan scheme for Value Added Tax (VAT) regime in the next 2 to 3 weeks, Finance Minister Dr Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said on Thursday. He said this while interacting with industrialists in the city at an event organised by the Coimbatore chapter of CII and ICCI.

When an industrialist pointed out that people handling the GST helpline respond only in Hindi, the minister said he would take up the issue with the union government. “I will take up the issue regarding GST helpline with the union government and ensure that the service is offered in English and other regional languages,” PTR, who is a member of the GST Council, said.

Further, he said there will be a state GST appellate tribunal to resolve issues faced by MSMEs related to GST. Also, the minister said TN would will take up with the union government the request by industrialists to reduce GST for motor pumps and wet grinders from 18% to 12%, during the next GST council meeting which will be held in Madurai.

In response to an industrialist’s query on labour welfare, migrant workers, in particular, Thiaga Rajan, who also holds the Human Resources Management portfolio, said the State government would try to establish hostels to accommodate them through Public-Private- Partnership (PPP) mode. PR Balasundaram, vice president of RAAC (Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore) highlighted the pending infrastructure projects in the city and urged the minister to sanction funds at the earliest.

