340 tonnes of paddy seeds sold so far in Madurai as Kuruvai season kicks off

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the onset of Kuruvai cultivation, the sale of paddy seeds has picked up pace across the Madurai district. With the area of cultivation likely to remain over 9,000 hectares similar to that of the previous year, more than 340 metric tonnes of paddy has been sold to farmers so far. On account of the release of water from Vaigai reservoir and sporadic rainfall, planting work has already begun in about 20% of the land. Preparations are also underway in full swing on the remaining cultivable lands.



For the second consecutive year, more farmers are showing interest towards Kuruvai paddy cultivation, which is usually taken up between June and October. Speaking to TNIE, Joint director of Agriculture Vivekanandan said, "We have arranged about 420 metric tonnes of both 'fine' and 'bold' variety paddy seeds for sale this season. In addition to the 140 metric tonnes of seeds we have sold to the farmers in the district, private traders have also sold around 200 metric tonnes of seeds. There is more demand for the 'fine' conventional variety of paddy seeds now."



Further, farmers are also showing much interest in the Vagai-1 (VGD-1) 'fine' variety of paddy seeds, which was introduced in the district last year and subsequently yielded farmers 1.5-2 tonnes of paddy harvest per acre. A total of 50-60 metric tonnes of VGD-1 seeds has been sold so far this season.



G Anbarasan, a farmer from Madurai, said the timely release of Vaigai river water and recent rains have encouraged farmers to take up Kuruvai cultivation this year. "However, the high fertilizer prices and unavailability of adequate number of farmhands are giving us a hard time," he added.

Farmers also said that many among them now prefer to sow seeds of traditional varieties and produce value-added products owing to the promotional activities of the agriculture department.