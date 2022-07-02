Madras HC closes plea alleging illegal detention of gay partner

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by a 26-year-old man from Kerala, alleging torture and illegal detention of his teenage gay partner by his parents, after the teenager, during an in-chamber hearing, reportedly told the court that he was not under illegal detention.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Vijayakumar, upon interviewing the teenager, said it was satisfied that he was not in illegal custody. The petition had been filed by one Abbas (name changed on request of anonymity) claiming that his partner of seven months, Arun (name changed), was being subjected to physical and mental abuse by his parents due to his sexual orientation. Arun is being forcibly taken to medical facilities to change his sexual orientation, Abbas had alleged.

Abbas had also stated in the petition that he was being threatened by Arun’s family members and even police officials, and that no action was taken on his online police complaint to rescue Arun. He was seeking the court’s intervention.

Teen’s ‘partner’ files plea

A Bench, upon interviewing the teenager, said it was satisfied that he was not in illegal custody. The petition was filed by the teen’s ‘partner’ alleging physical and mental abuse to the boy