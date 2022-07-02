STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC closes plea alleging illegal detention of gay partner

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Vijayakumar, upon interviewing the teenager, said it was satisfied that he was not in illegal custody.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

LGBTQ, Gay, lesbian, LGBT, transgender, pride parade

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday closed a Habeas Corpus Petition filed by a 26-year-old man from Kerala, alleging torture and illegal detention of his teenage gay partner by his parents, after the teenager, during an in-chamber hearing, reportedly told the court that he was not under illegal detention.

A Bench comprising Justices PN Prakash and R Vijayakumar, upon interviewing the teenager, said it was satisfied that he was not in illegal custody. The petition had been filed by one Abbas (name changed on request of anonymity) claiming that his partner of seven months, Arun (name changed), was being subjected to physical and mental abuse by his parents due to his sexual orientation. Arun is being forcibly taken to medical facilities to change his sexual orientation, Abbas had alleged.

Abbas had also stated in the petition that he was being threatened by Arun’s family members and even police officials, and that no action was taken on his online police complaint to rescue Arun. He was seeking the court’s intervention.

Teen’s ‘partner’ files plea
A Bench, upon interviewing the teenager, said it was satisfied that he was not in illegal custody. The petition was filed by  the teen’s ‘partner’ alleging physical and mental abuse to the boy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court LGBTQ+
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp