Remnants of Megalithic iron smelting furnace found in Virudhunagar

Traces of an iron smelting furnace belonging to Megalithic Age were discovered by Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation in Venkateswarapuram near Srivilliputhur.

Artefacts found in Venkateswarapuram near Srivilliputhur | Express

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Traces of an iron smelting furnace belonging to Megalithic Age were discovered by Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation in Venkateswarapuram near Srivilliputhur. President of the foundation V Rajaguru claimed that they were at least 4,000 years old. 

“Iron ore, iron slag, black and red potsherds, broken parts of some hammers, terracotta pipes and sling stone were scattered about one acre in this area. They are traces of Megalithic age iron furnace,” he said. 

Further, Rajaguru observed that the antiquities found in Venkateswarapuram and traces of iron furnace found in Modur excavations at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district were similar. The chronology of the samples found at the Mayiladumparai excavation site confirms that people in Tamil Nadu were aware of the use of iron 4,200 years ago, he added. 

He said, “People who lived in the Megalithic Age were familiar with the technology of smelting naturally available iron ores through furnaces and extracting iron. They used iron to make weapons such as knives, axes, spears, and agricultural implements.

Natural iron ores are found in the foothills of the Western Ghats around Srivilliputhur. Thus traces of iron furnace with Megalithic Age monuments can be found in many places in these areas.”

Part of one civilisation?
Antiquities found in Venkateswarapuram and traces of iron furnace found in Modur excavations at Mayiladumparai in Krishnagiri district were similar

