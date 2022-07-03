STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar-cadre IPS officer from Tamil Nadu A Sema Rajan named National Police Academy director

Born in Theni, A Sema Rajan finished MA in History from S Vellaichamy Nadar College in Madurai before joining the IPS in 1987.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:32 AM

SVPNPA director A Sema Rajan

SVPNPA director A Sema Rajan (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, in Hyderabad, got its new director, A Sema Rajan, a 1987 batch IPS officer from Tamil Nadu. Rajan, who belongs to the Bihar cadre, moved to the Intelligence Bureau about two decades ago.

Born in Theni, he finished MA in History from S Vellaichamy Nadar College in Madurai. Rajan cleared the UPSC exam in 1987, in his first attempt, and joined the Bihar cadre. Rajan went on to serve in some of Bihar’s toughest police districts such as Rohtas, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Jehanabad and East Champaran.

After more than 12 years in Bihar, he opted for central deputation and joined the Intelligence Bureau in 1999. Rajan took charge as the Director of the National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Thursday.

