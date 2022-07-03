BJP gives EPS first right to meet Draupadi Murmu; I’m coordinator of AIADMK, says OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/PUDUCHERRY: When BJP-led NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu came to Chennai on Saturday to mobilise support for her candidature, the AIADMK camp led by Palaniswami got the first opportunity to meet her. O Panneerselvam and his supporters met Murmu only after EPS left the spot.

The State unit of the BJP which organised the meeting of leaders of political parties with Murmu gave importance to EPS camp since they have the maximum number of MLAs among the opposition parties. Sources said EPS camp insisted on a separate meeting with Murmu, excluding Panneerselvam and his supporters. After assuring AIADMK’s support to Murmu, OPS told reporters that he continues to be the coordinator of the AIADMK as per the bylaws of the party.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami recalled that former CM J Jayalalithaa had proposed PA Sangma, hailing from tribal community, as the presidential candidate in 2012. But due to the ‘evil designs’ of opposition parties like the DMK and the Congress, Sangma could not win.Palaniswami also criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin for failing to support Murmu though he has been boasting about social justice and Dravidian model. In her speech, Draupadi Murmu quoted ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family) from the works of Adi Sankara and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir (every country is my own and all are my kinsmen) of poet Kaniyan Poongundranar.

“Tamil Nadu has a glorious past and prosperous future. I salute the people of Tamil Nadu,” she said and gave a brief account of her tribal origins. “My candidature is the manifestation of social justice and women empowerment,” she said. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and party MLAs, TMC president GK Vasan, DMDK Premalatha Vijayakanth and others called on Murmu and conveyed their support. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, and several ministers of the ruling NDA welcomed Murmu in Puducherry and extended their support.