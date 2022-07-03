Coimbatore may get Metro by 2027 at a cost of ₹9k crore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is expected to complete the Coimbatore mass rapid transit system (metro rail project) for phase I corridors in 2027 and the total cost for the project is ₹9,424 crore, CMRL said in reply to an RTI filed by Chennai-based RTI activist Dayanad Krishnan.

Krishnan had filed the RTI to get the details of the estimated time and the total cost of the metro project, which is being carried out across the state, including Coimbatore.

"Coimbatore is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and the traffic congestion is increasing day by day. Though the project was initiated several years ago, it has not been given any shape so far. The DMK government should actively get involved in the project for the welfare of the motorists since the previous government had taken a lot of time for it," he said.

According to sources, in the first phase, two corridors have been planned, with the first one connecting Vellalore Bus Terminal with PSG Foundry through Ukkadam Bus Stand and also connecting the airport from Park Plaza (distance of 31.73 km). The second corridor will link the Collectorate Metro with Valliyampalayam Pirivu (distance of 14.13 km)

Public Information Officer (PIO) and Manager (Legal) of CMRL M Amala in its reply also said that feasibility and detailed project report for Chennai mass rapid transit system to connect Tambaram and Velachery at a cost of Rs 3,953 crores will be completed by 2026-27.

"Chennai Metro Phase 1 extension of corridor 1 from Airport to Kilambakkam bus terminus estimated at a cost of ₹4,528 crore will be completed on 2026 and feasibility study for introducing a mass rapid transit system is Madurai city is in progress," CMRL said in reply to the RTI.