Coimbatore rape survivor refuses to name assaulters, will get counselling

COIMBATORE: The 29-year-old differently-abled woman, who was raped twice and impregnated by unknown persons while residing on the roadside near Thondamuthur in Coimbatore, is refusing to reveal the identity of the perpetrators. As a last resort, District Mental Health Committee has instructed the police to take her for mental health counselling after obtaining court permission.



A police officer said, "Based on our observation she is mentally strong and she is refusing to reveal the name of the persons who had sexually assaulted her. But the mental health committee recommend mental counselling as she is suspected to have mental health-related issues. In this counselling, she might also reveal the truth and the name of the perpetrator."



The police are planning to record the victim's statement under after the counselling. If the statement has any lead, the investigation will go on. Otherwise, police will submit the statement before the court and ask to close the case, sources said.

The victim, who was residing on the roadside abandoned shelter, was sexually assaulted two years ago. In 2020 she gave birth to a male baby who was then given up for adoption. The woman again became pregnant this year and she gave birth to a girl who was also put up for adoption. Following the information given by the locals, Perur police registered a rape case and formed a team to trace the suspects who allegedly impregnated her twice.