STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fresh thrust to distance education at Madras University

The IDE also plans to set up an alumni association, and will soon launch online registration for this.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Madras University

Madras University

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Encouraged by the record number of applicants last year, the University of Madras’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) has chalked out a slew of measures, such as launching new courses, setting up a placement cell, and forming an alumni association, to attract more students and make its courses lucrative.

“Last year, over 30,000 students enrolled, and this year, we expect the figure to cross 35,000. Almost 1,000 applications are being sold daily since the process began on June 28,” said IDE director K Ravichandran. The application process will go on for two months.This year, IDE has launched new PG degree courses on Saiva Siddhanta, Christian Studies, Sanskrit, and Journalism, a Bachelor’s programme in French, and UG and PG programmes in Sociology.

The IDE is also working to set up a placement cell. IDE officials said they will soon approach companies that visit Madras University for recruitment. “The State’s industry sector is being scaled up, and many IT, manufacturing, and automobile companies are opening offices here. These firms will need skilled manpower, and our distance education students will fit in,” said Ravichandran.

An IDE official said, “After interacting with the industries, we will learn about their needs and can chalk out new courses to meet the demand.”The IDE also plans to set up an alumni association, and will soon launch online registration for this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras University Distance Education
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp