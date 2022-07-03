Fresh thrust to distance education at Madras University

Binita Jaiswal By

CHENNAI: Encouraged by the record number of applicants last year, the University of Madras’s Institute of Distance Education (IDE) has chalked out a slew of measures, such as launching new courses, setting up a placement cell, and forming an alumni association, to attract more students and make its courses lucrative.

“Last year, over 30,000 students enrolled, and this year, we expect the figure to cross 35,000. Almost 1,000 applications are being sold daily since the process began on June 28,” said IDE director K Ravichandran. The application process will go on for two months.This year, IDE has launched new PG degree courses on Saiva Siddhanta, Christian Studies, Sanskrit, and Journalism, a Bachelor’s programme in French, and UG and PG programmes in Sociology.

The IDE is also working to set up a placement cell. IDE officials said they will soon approach companies that visit Madras University for recruitment. “The State’s industry sector is being scaled up, and many IT, manufacturing, and automobile companies are opening offices here. These firms will need skilled manpower, and our distance education students will fit in,” said Ravichandran.

An IDE official said, “After interacting with the industries, we will learn about their needs and can chalk out new courses to meet the demand.”The IDE also plans to set up an alumni association, and will soon launch online registration for this.