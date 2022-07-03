STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In just three months, nearly 100 TN power staff electrocuted

Tangedco initiates steps to minimise accidents, sends out strict orders to officials

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 97 people have died of electrocution in Tamil Nadu in the first three months ending March 31, shows State-owned power utility’s data accessed by TNIE. Most of the electrocuted were workers of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). Learning from the experience, the Tangedco has strictly instructed all Chief and Superintending Engineers (CE and SE) to initiate appropriate actions to minimise the number of accidents.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE that instructions have been given to all CEs to organise safety classes once a month and report the details to the head office. Besides, they have been asked to ensure that all safety equipment such as shoes, helmets, protective clothes, harnesses and rubber gloves were provided to field staff and they were in good condition.

“We educate officials to replace damaged poles, power lines and old materials immediately across the State. A special team has been formed to identify damages,” he added.Meanwhile, BMS (electricity wing) blamed the power utility for not training field staff properly and lacking safety equipment. 

Regarding this, its organisation secretary R Muralikrishnan told TNIE that Tangedco appointed 9,523 gangmen across the State. Even though the eligibility for gangman is Class 4, the power utility has hired engineering graduates and postgraduates, who lack the skill set, as gangmen. Since they were unable to do work, field workers have been struggling, he added. “A total of 15 gangmen have lost their lives and 85 were injured in the past few months. Hence, the Tangedco should focus on the issue and provide proper training to the gangmen immediately,” he requested.

BMS State general secretary R Saravanan said filling 50,000 vacancies was a must. Fatal and non-fatal accidents have occurred due to the lack of staff.“Recently, a retired employee died at the working spot because he was called back to work due to a staff-crunch. Still, the corporation did not compensate his family,” he added. He also requested the Tangedco to focus on ground-level issues closely.

Safety classes
Instructions have been given to all CEs to organise safety classes once a month and report the details to the head office

