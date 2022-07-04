STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Children in Tiruchy city latch on to vehicles for joyride; drivers, activists alarmed

Children, especially those under 18, are many a time found latching on to the back of goods vehicles and undertaking a perilous ride - often without the driver being aware of it.

Boys latching on to an auto on EB Road in Tiruchy city for a joyride. (Photo| EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Peeved and alarmed by the dangerous practice of children latching on to passing vehicles and commuting stretches in the city, activists and automobile owners seek the attention of the police and the transport department on the issue, and urge them to raise awareness against it.

In East Boulevard (EB) Road and the surrounding thoroughfares such as Butterworth Road, Sankaran Pillai Road, and Cauvery Road, children, especially those under 18, are many a time found latching on to the back of goods vehicles and undertaking a perilous ride - often without the driver being aware of it.

While accidents have been reported in the locality from such a trend, it continues unhindered, rue activists.

S Manivel, an activist, said, "Boys make the unsafe ride on their way to, or from the playground on EB Road. They start hitchhiking from a speed breaker at one end of the road to another at the other end. They travel latching on to the back of the vehicles for at least 2 km without the knowledge of the drivers. Although motorists and commuters condemn their behaviour, the boys don't mind it."

"Children on EB Road and Cauvery Road have many a time slipped from the vehicles and met with accidents.  The boys can be seen hitchhiking in the morning and at night in the vehicles loaded with goods. The authorities must prevent this and raise awareness against taking such a dangerous ride," he added.

A Rengan, a mini truck driver, said, "I have been transporting fruit to the banana market via EB Road for more than seven years. I have seen many boys latching on to lorries and heavy vehicles, including mine. I even stopped my vehicle midway several times and chased the boys away. However, the practice continues."

"The children hitchhike without realising the danger. This may result in loss of life. Parents should take care of their children. The police patrolling the stretch should monitor such practice and advise them against it," he added.

When contacted, a senior traffic police official told The New Indian Express, "There is a police outpost on EB Road. The police there caught such boys hitchhiking and advised them against it. We will check and raise awareness on it."

