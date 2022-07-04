Electric poles on drainage channel in Ambur irks residents 

In an act of negligence, the Ambur municipality paved a storm water drainage channel without removing an electricity pole from its path. Ambur town residents complain that the storm water drainage channels constructed at various places have electric poles inside them, defeating the whole purpose of the channel.

"The contractors are not following the due process, and this would make water stagnate during the rains. The solid waste and plastic items will settle at the bottom of the electric pole against the water flow," residents added.

The construction of stormwater drainage and road works were carried out in Reddythoppu, Bethlehem, Valayalkara street, Parnakara street in the town. Ambur is one of the two municipalities in which underground sewage systems (UGSS) are constructed. Locals allege shoddy works in the UGSS implementation, sewage channels and laying of roads. They urged the Ambur municipality to take necessary action regarding the issue.

Earlier, in Vellore city, roads were laid without moving the parked bike and a four-wheeler, drawing widespread criticism from residents.