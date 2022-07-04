STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

First marriage certificate not needed for weddings in Tamil Nadu temples

The 'first marriage certificate', which has never been an official revenue document, has been issued by VAOs for decades for conducting marriages at temples administered by the HR&CE and others.

Published: 04th July 2022 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

marriage, wedding

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State revenue department has ordered an immediate end to the practice of Village Administrative Officers (VAO) issuing 'first marriage certificates' (FMC) for conducting weddings in temples in Tamil Nadu.

Instead, people have been asked to obtain an unmarried certificate (UC) for availing of marriage-related services at temples and registration department offices by submitting a notary affidavit along with a self-declaration. The unmarried certificate will be issued by the respective tahsildars with a digital signature.

The 'first marriage certificate', which has never been an official revenue document, has been issued by VAOs for decades for conducting marriages at temples administered by the HR&CE and others. Each temple has a different format for the certificate. "We could not ascertain from when and where this practice of issuing FMC started. There are no standing orders for VAOs to issue such a certificate," said a revenue official. 

Three years ago, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court declared that VAO's are not empowered to issue the certificate. "Recently it came to our notice that many VAOs still issue FMC for various reasons. It’s reiterated that VAOs should refrain from doing this," said a revenue department directive issued to district collectors last week.

An advisory was also sent to HR&CE temples by the revenue department not to insist on FMC.  HR&CE sources said after cases of marriages involving minor children due to elopement reported from a few temples in Chennai and a few other places in the 1990s, some officials started demanding FMC for select marriages. "Later it becomes a norm for all marriages held in temples including those with parents’ consent," sources said.  

UC a must to avail of pension

At present, unmarried certificates are issued to single women for availing pension under government scheme and to get preference in government jobs on compassionate grounds. The certificate is also required for conducting marriages at temples, for registration of marriage if the ceremony is held at a house or temple without authorisation from the temple administration, or when one of the partners is a divorcee or widow. The document is also needed for getting visas for select foreign countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
First marriage certificates Tamil Nadu temple weddings Tempel weddings Village Administrative Officers Unmarried certificate
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp